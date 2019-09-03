OU football: Jalen Hurts receives Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Newcomer of the Week honors

Oklahoma (1-0) transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts received the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week honors after his performance in the Sooners' 49-31 win over Houston Sunday night.
Hurts accounted for 332 passing yards, 176 rushing yards and six touchdowns — three passing and three on the ground. Only one quarterback has passed for more than 300 yards and ran for more than 150: Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Next up for the Sooners is a match against South Dakota (0-1) at home 6 p.m. Saturday.
