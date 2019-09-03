You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts receives Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Newcomer of the Week honors

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs off the field after the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma (1-0) transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts received the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week honors after his performance in the Sooners' 49-31 win over Houston Sunday night.

Hurts accounted for 332 passing yards, 176 rushing yards and six touchdowns — three passing and three on the ground. Only one quarterback has passed for more than 300 yards and ran for more than 150: Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Next up for the Sooners is a match against South Dakota (0-1) at home 6 p.m. Saturday.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

