OU football: Jalen Hurts propels Eagles to 24-21 win over Saints in 1st NFL start

Former Sooner and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown and ran for 106 yards in a 24-21 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
On the first drive of his first career NFL start, Hurts led the Eagles down the field on a 13-play, 34 yard drive, only for running back Miles Sanders to be stopped short of a first down on fourth-and-two with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter. The Saints would take over on their 37 yard line.
Following a missed field-goal from the Saints on the previous possession, Hurts and the offense would look to capitalize off their mistakes late in the first quarter. On third-and-seven, Hurts connected with rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor on a hook route that gained 39 yards.
✅ Jalen Hurts to Jalen Reagor for 39 yards!!! pic.twitter.com/SVJier9dYN— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 13, 2020
Nearly four plays later, on fourth-and-two, Hurts dropped back –– notably while being nailed by a New Orleans defender –– and lasered a back shoulder, left end zone corner pass to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery for the Eagles first score of the game. Philadelphia led 7-0 with 13:30 remaining in the second quarter.
.@JalenHurts delivers on 4th down. Touchdown, @Eagles! #FlyEaglesFly📺: #NOvsPHI on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/3alYfT3slD pic.twitter.com/48YtHeIJDY— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2020
Hurts and the Eagles would score again two times, once on a field goal and the other time on an 82-yard touchdown run from Sanders, giving Philadelphia a sizable 17-0 lead going into halftime. In the third quarter, Hurts and the offense stalled, resulting in a scoreless quarter where they would find themselves amid a 14-0 New Orleans run.
Looking to recover in the fourth quarter, Hurts connected with wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. for 14-yards over the middle, putting the Eagles in scoring territory. Sanders would eventually run the ball up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown, making the score 24-14.
Channelview’s @JalenHurts to former @UHCougarFB QB Greg Ward Jr (@G_Ward1). @Eagles @CHSFalcons_FB pic.twitter.com/wHzZQGdnw7— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 14, 2020
The Saints would get close, scoring another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t capitalize late in the game. Hurts got his first win as a starting NFL quarterback and put the Eagles record at 4-8-1, placing them third in the NFC East.
Hurts and the Eagles’ next game is against fellow former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at 3:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 20 on FOX.
