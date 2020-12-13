You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts propels Eagles to 24-21 win over Saints in 1st NFL start

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown and ran for 106 yards in a 24-21 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

On the first drive of his first career NFL start, Hurts led the Eagles down the field on a 13-play, 34 yard drive, only for running back Miles Sanders to be stopped short of a first down on fourth-and-two with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter. The Saints would take over on their 37 yard line.

Following a missed field-goal from the Saints on the previous possession, Hurts and the offense would look to capitalize off  their mistakes late in the first quarter. On third-and-seven, Hurts connected with rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor on a hook route that gained 39 yards.

Nearly four plays later, on fourth-and-two, Hurts dropped back –– notably while being nailed by a New Orleans defender –– and lasered a back shoulder, left end zone corner pass to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery for the Eagles first score of the game. Philadelphia led 7-0 with 13:30 remaining in the second quarter.

Hurts and the Eagles would score again two times, once on a field goal and the other time on an 82-yard touchdown run from  Sanders, giving Philadelphia a sizable 17-0 lead going into halftime. In the third quarter, Hurts and the offense stalled, resulting in a scoreless quarter where they would find themselves amid a 14-0 New Orleans run.

Looking to recover in the fourth quarter, Hurts connected with wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. for 14-yards over the middle, putting the Eagles in scoring territory.  Sanders would eventually run the ball up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown, making the score 24-14.

The Saints would get close, scoring another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t capitalize late in the game. Hurts got his first win as a starting NFL quarterback and put the Eagles record at 4-8-1, placing them third in the NFC East.

Hurts and the Eagles’ next game is against fellow former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at 3:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 20  on FOX.

