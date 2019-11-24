OU football: Jalen Hurts passing struggles outweighed by Sooners' run game in win over TCU

In No. 9 Oklahoma’s 28-24 win over TCU, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts had his worst passing performance of his Sooner career.
Hurts has led the Sooners (10-1, 6-1 Big 12) to being one of college football’s best teams in large part due to his improved passing abilities, but he only managed to throw for 135 yards and two touchdowns against the Horned Frogs (3-5, 5-6), both of which are season lows.
His worst play of the night and possibly the season was a 93-yard pick six when the Sooners were close to taking a 35-17 lead which would have likely put the game away in the third quarter.
Hurts answered a question about the play while donning his all-white football uniform, mirroring the all-white outfit he wore as he entered Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for his final home game as a Sooner, and addressed his mistakes with the same brevity and candidness he’s become synonymous with in his 11 months in Norman.
“Well you don’t want to turn the ball over, especially in the red zone,” Hurts said. “It happens. But we just have to learn from it and move forward.”
But it wasn’t just the ill-advised pick six in the red zone. Hurts overthrew redshirt sophomore Charleston Rambo in the first half on a would-be touchdown, he was sacked on fourth down in the third quarter and he lost a fumble in the red zone when the Sooners were in range to go up by two scores in the fourth.
All were mistakes where Hurts resembled the quarterback he was for two seasons as a starter at Alabama, a time in his career when he was widely seen as a game manager who didn’t have the talent it took to put a team on his back and carry them.
“There were some shots that I missed down the field,” Hurts said. “I remember them as if I’m out there living it right now. But it’s something we have to learn from. You won’t hit them all, but I’m just fortunate enough that we played together as a team and that we found a way to overcome those missed opportunities.”
Hurts’ obsession with improvement and focus on execution has permeated throughout the team, and it has become the defining aspect of Hurts’ discussions with the media.
It’s an attitude that helped him be voted a captain by his teammates, and an attitude that helps the Sooners stay calm in situations where they struggle.
“It helps a lot just knowing that stuff doesn’t bother him,” Brooks said. “Some quarterbacks will let that stuff get in their head and it doesn’t do that for him. He knows what he has to do better and he’s going to go out and do it to help this team win.”
Despite all the ways Hurts struggled as a passer, he and the rest of the Sooners thrived in the running game. Hurts finished with 173 yards on 19 carries, and the team finished with a season-high 366 yards on the ground.
The running game was crucial for the Sooners, as not only did it provide relief for Hurts’ struggles passing, but also it helped control the clock and keep the ball out of a feisty Horned Frog offense that clawed its way back into the game after sustaining an early 21-0 deficit.
“We didn’t need to throw it that much,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said, “because ran it so well. Some of it how to do with what TCU was doing, some of it had to do with us just running it great. Jalen was running it great, Rhamondre, Kennedy. Our offensive line was as consistent with their job and as physical as we’ve been all year.”
Hurts’ season stats thus far — 4,330 total yards and 47 total touchdowns — are comparable to former Sooner quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
It’s clear Hurts lacks the same passing acumen the other two have, but he makes up for it with the championship experience and character he brings to the Sooners.
“He did some really good things,” Riley said. “Didn’t get paid off for all of them but I could see his progress in understanding and taking in what we wanted him to do.”
“He’s leading us to victories, hopefully he can lead us to a few more.”
