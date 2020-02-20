OU football: Jalen Hurts only to work out as quarterback at NFL Scouting Combine

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts will only work out as a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“He wants to show people that he’s a quarterback,” Chip Smith, Hurts' trainer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "That’s the big thing. There is talk about other positions and that kind of stuff... He’s a great athlete. He played in two national championships. He’s got more film than any of the other quarterback out there."
Hurts started for the Sooners in 2019, leading the team to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 Championship win and a College Football Playoff appearance. His 3,851 passing yards, 1,298 rushing yards and 52 total touchdowns placed him second in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Despite his successful pedigree as a college quarterback, many have questioned Hurts' capability of transitioning to the NFL level at the position and have speculated he could succeed as a wide receiver or tight end.
The NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 23 through Mar. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
