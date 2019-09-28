OU football: Jalen Hurts — on pace to top Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray's Heisman numbers — focused on cultivating winning culture

Jalen Hurts stood surrounded by his teammates around the interlocking OU at midfield just 20 minutes before kickoff.
He delivered his pregame speech as he typically does, rallying his team around him. Only, this time, he did it with a smile.
"This is Big 12 play. This is a great opportunity to come out and make a statement of who we want to be," safety Patrick Fields recalled of Hurts' speech. "A statement of who the OU football team is. What's our brand?"
Hurts and No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0) showcased exactly who they are in their 55-16 win over Texas Tech (2-2): Big 12 favorites and a national title contender.
The Sooners had maybe their most impressive win of the season Saturday, starting off Big 12 play with a statement on all three sides of the ball. And for Hurts, he again showed why he's a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy.
"I think he's a really improved passer. He's patient. Seems like he's going through his progressions," Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said. "Then he's athletic enough to really make you pay if you're not rushing the upfield shoulder. ... The guy can make you pay coming out of the pocket. He has kind of a keen sense of awareness in the pocket."
Hurts went 16-of-23 for 413 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while also rushing for 70 yards and a score. He did, however, throw his first interception of the season after missing one over the middle to senior Nick Basquine.
But Hurts was on the money for most of the game. He hit redshirt sophomore Charleston Rambo on a couple deep balls, junior CeeDee Lamb over the middle a few times and, coach Lincoln Riley's favorite, a back-shoulder pass to freshman Jadon Haselwood.
"He’s seeing the field very well, he’s understanding how we want to attack people, he’s been able to process it well early," Riley said. "He was a little more confident today, I think a little bit more steady, and he made more of the off-script plays like he’s been making, too."
Through four games, Hurts has been better than advertised.
He's totaled 1,736 yards and 18 touchdowns. In comparison, Baker Mayfield had 1,342 yards and 13 touchdowns through four games in 2017, and Kyler Murray had 1,268 yards and 14 touchdowns through four games in 2018.
But Hurts doesn't care about the numbers. He calls that "rat poison." What he cares about is the direction he leads this team.
"I try to be the best leader I can be. And I'm very self-critical of myself," Hurts said. "I think that seeps — you try to impact people in the right way."
After throwing his first interception of the season, Hurts pulled Basquine to the side. Hurts took the blame for the throw, he said. The two discussed the play and moved on.
When asked about the conversation after the game, Hurts said it's in those moments that the culture he's trying to cultivate is built.
"That's what it's all about right there. ... We could have sat there and dwelled on it, pouted. But that's not the culture we have here," Hurts said. "The culture is about having a standard for yourself. You've got values you want to live by, and practice by, play by as a team. I think if we continue to take steps, continue to stay hungry — I'm not going to let anyone feel comfortable...
"We're not going to feel complacent about anything. We're never satisfied."
After the game, Hurts stood before the media in his navy blue suit with a yellow tie and gold watch on his wrist.
Just minutes before, he was spotted going through a postgame workout.
"Today, we were pleased to get off to a good start in the Big 12, but we know there's still money on the table that we have to collect."
That's the type of "culture" Hurts is talking about — from the pregame speech to the postgame workout.
