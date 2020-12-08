OU football: Jalen Hurts officially named Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback ahead of game against Saints

Former Sooner and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been officially named the starting quarterback by head coach Doug Pederson, the team announced on Tuesday.
“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.” – Coach Pederson— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020
The announcement comes after Hurts saw his first real action at quarterback when he entered last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. After coming in during the third quarter, he completed five out of his 12 throws for 109 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
In total, Hurts has played 11 games so far in his rookie season, completing eight passes for 142 yards. He also has 82 rushing yards on 17 carries. Hurts spent just one year at Oklahoma after transferring from Alabama in 2019. In that season, he completed 237 passes for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on 233 carries.
Hurts will make his first career start as a pro at home when the Eagles take on the Saints at 3:25 p.m. CT, Sunday, Dec. 13 on FOX.
