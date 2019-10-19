OU football: Jalen Hurts nearly perfect in Sooners' 52-14 win over West Virginia

After No. 5 Oklahoma’s (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) 52-14 win over West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12), Jalen Hurts stood near midfield waiting to do an interview with FOX.
The senior Oklahoma quarterback was fresh off tallying 391 total yards and scoring five touchdowns, but just before starting the interview, he looked across the field and waved over West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons.
Simmons — who played with Hurts at Alabama for one season in 2016 — waited for his former teammate to be free to talk, but was told by a Mountaineer coach that he had to head back to the locker room.
“Come on coach, I haven’t seen him in years,” Simmons hollered before jogging across Owen Field to the visitor’s locker room.
The two formed a close bond in their lone season, and Hurts described Simmons as a ‘brother for life’ after the game. The two share the trait of starting their careers at Alabama, and ending them in the Big 12.
Since leaving Tuscaloosa, arriving in Norman and starting to feel OUDNA in himself, Hurts has grown exponentially as a quarterback, and that was reflected best on Saturday by his 46-yard third quarter touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Lee Morris.
On second and one with a 35-14 lead, Hurts dropped back at the midfield logo and hurled a pass against the midwestern wind right into the hands of Morris, who caught the ball at the 10-yard line and walked untouched into the end zone. Combining the level of difficulty and the precision in which Hurts threw the pass, it just might be the best throw of his college career.
“It was into gusty wind, and it was covered pretty decent,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “It’s a throw that’s in a little bit of a strange angle… he had to read the angle and the receiver and anticipate where he’s going to be. There wasn’t much margin for error on that one.
“It was a big boy throw.”
Coming into his first season with the Sooners, there were questions as to whether Hurts had the throwing ability that would allow him to thrive in the Riley’s high-powered offense. Yet through his first seven games under Riley, Hurts put together a Heisman-caliber throwing portfolio that largely silenced that narrative.
Despite the brilliance of Hurts’ first few games in the Crimson and Cream, his performance against West Virginia was arguably the best of his college career.
His passer efficiency rating of 308.5 was the second highest in Oklahoma history behind Kyler Murray’s 348 against Baylor in 2018, his 94 percent completion rate was the highest he’s ever had as a starter and it was his fifth game as a Sooner with three touchdown passes — a feat he accomplished three times in three years at Alabama.
Even after his masterful performance, Hurts stood before the media dressed in an all-black suit and turtleneck, preaching the same ideas he’s delivered since he arrived in Norman: the need for execution, taking steps in the right direction, and playing “our brand of football.”
“I threw the ball the best I had all week,” said Hurts, who’s been dealing with a minor hand injury this week. “I’m just happy that the receivers made plays, the o-line gave us time and we did a decent job of executing today.”
It’s clear that Hurts is never one to be satisfied with himself, even when he plays remarkably. But he doesn’t appear to just be acting negative for the sake of acting negative.
His obsession with improvement is centered on living up to the potential he believes his team has, and setting the team on the path to a national championship.
“It’s about us challenging ourselves to play to our standards and, like I say all the time, to play our brand of football,” Hurts said. “I think that’s what it’s about. I think if we can focus on the things we can control, then the only way is up.”
