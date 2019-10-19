OU football: Jalen Hurts’ near-perfect passing, Alex Grinch's suffocating defense lead Sooners to 52-14 win over West Virginia

The No. 5 Sooners were firing on all cylinders in their SCORE win over West Virginia Saturday afternoon. Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts put on another Heisman-esque performance and the Oklahoma defense was suffocating.
Hurts finished with 316 passing yards and three touchdowns on the day, while also racking up 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He was a near-perfect 16-of-17 with his arm.
In the third quarter, the Sooner defense pinned West Virginia within their own 10-yard line, and blocked a punt for a touchdown — Brayden Willis blocked, freshman tight end Austin Stogner recovered.
The West Virginia offense couldn’t get anything going until right before the second quarter, when the Mountaineers faked a punt to convert a fourth down. Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall completed the drive with a 38-yard touchdown pass. Kendall finished the day with 182 passing yards and two touchdowns in his first appearance at Owen Field since transfering in January.
In the midst of Oklahoma’s dominance and West Virginia’s struggles, the Sooner Schooner flipped for the first time since 1993 in its famous touchdown celebration. The wagon rolled over as it was heading back for the north-endzone tunnel, throwing off two Ruf/Neks.
The Schooner blunder came after a two-yard touchdown run from Hurts in the second quarter to put the Sooners up 28-7 right before halftime. The horses appeared unscathed, but the two Ruf/Neks on the front were thrown off, and are reported to be fine, recovering from minor injuries after being thrown off. A cameraman was in the back of the Schooner, but was unharmed.
The Sooners head to Manhattan, Kansas, for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff against Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Here's The Daily's scoring summary:
Fourth quarter (14:36): Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14: Gabe Brkic makes 29-yard field goal.
College Football: West Virginia at Oklahoma | Fox
Third quarter (6:51): Oklahoma 49, West Virginia 14: The Sooners defense blocks a punt and recovers it for a touchdown.
Third quarter (9:01): Oklahoma 42, West Virginia 14: Jalen Hurts finds tight end Lee Morris for a 46-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (12:51): Oklahoma 35, West Virginia, 14: Jalen Hurts scores on a 22-yard rushing touchdown.
Second quarter (0:20): Oklahoma 28, West Virginia 14: West Virginia scores on a 7-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (6:31): Oklahoma 28, West Virginia 7: Jalen Hurts rushes for a 2-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 19, 2019
Jalen Hurts hits the breaks, the defender flies right by, and scores.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/C3snceMkYT
Second quarter (9:08): Oklahoma 21, West Virginia 7: Kennedy Brooks rushes for a 9-yard touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 19, 2019
Kennedy Brooks would not be denied on that drive.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Yc4EMlFZ5P
Second quarter (11:57): Oklahoma 14, West Virginia 7: West Virginia scores on a 38-yard touchdown pass.
First quarter (2:05): Oklahoma 14, West Virginia 0: Jalen Hurts passes to Charleston Rambo for a 6-yard touchdown.
First quarter (4:32): Oklahoma 7, West Virginia 0: Jalen Hurts finds Jeremiah Hall for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
