OU football: Jalen Hurts named Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Walter Camp Football Bowl Division Offensive Player of the Week Sunday morning. 

Hurts led the No.10 Sooners to a school-record 28-3 comeback victory on the road against No.13 Baylor, which is also the biggest come back against a ranked opponent in the College Football Playoff era.

Hurts finished the game 30 for 42 passing with 297 yards and four touchdowns, while throwing one interception. Hurts also got it done with his legs, rushing for 114 yards on 27 carries, despite losing two fumbles. 

This is the Sooners second Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week winner this season, with the former being Ceedee Lamb after his performance against Texas in mid-October.

Hurts will look to continue his strong play at 7 p.m next Saturday, taking on TCU at home.

 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments