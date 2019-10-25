OU football: Jalen Hurts named to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named to the Manning Award Midseason Watch List Friday morning.
Hurts added to #ManningAward Watch List.https://t.co/NiyudQDSdE | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/WO6PlTdw7c— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 25, 2019
The Manning Award is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, and honors the accomplishments made by Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning during their college football career.
Hurts leads the Big 12 in total offense, averaging 397 yards per game. The Sooners quarterback has been one of the best players in college football this season and is known as a strong Heisman contender.
Hurts was a finalist for the Manning Award back in 2017, when he was quarterback for Alabama.
