OU football: Jalen Hurts named Sooners starting quarterback

Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Oklahoma's 2019 starting quarterback, coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday.
Coach Riley names @JalenHurts the starting quarterback.https://t.co/DAc7GEqu3m | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/tddLZVcm5Y— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 19, 2019
Hurts played three seasons at Alabama, throwing for 5,626 yards, rushing for 1,976 yards and scoring 71 total touchdowns. He was 26-2 as a starter before being benched at halftime of the 2018 national title game for Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts then backed up Tagovailoa during the 2018-19 season.
Hurts will have big shoes to fill, stepping in after Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, who won the last two Heisman Trophies. He will make his debut for the Sooners against Houston on Sunday, Sept. 1, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
