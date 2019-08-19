You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Jalen Hurts named Sooners starting quarterback

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball during the spring game April 12.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Oklahoma's 2019 starting quarterback, coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday. 

Hurts played three seasons at Alabama, throwing for 5,626 yards, rushing for 1,976 yards and scoring 71 total touchdowns. He was 26-2 as a starter before being benched at halftime of the 2018 national title game for Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts then backed up Tagovailoa during the 2018-19 season.

Hurts will have big shoes to fill, stepping in after Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, who won the last two Heisman Trophies. He will make his debut for the Sooners against Houston on Sunday, Sept. 1, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments