OU football: Jalen Hurts named on Walter Camp Watch List

Transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed on the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, The Walter Camp Foundation announced on Friday.
1️⃣@WalterCampFF Player of the Year Watch List#OUDNA | https://t.co/5YUKUNg6n3 pic.twitter.com/mu5C9RokkX— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 26, 2019
Hurts is among players such as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence named on the watch list.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has yet to announce who will be starting at the quarterback position come Sept. 1, but Hurts is entering the program after having spent three seasons at Alabama, where he's won a national championship.
