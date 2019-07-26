You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts named on Walter Camp Watch List

  • Updated
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts walks onto the field during the spring game April 12.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed on the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, The Walter Camp Foundation announced on Friday.

Hurts is among players such as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence named on the watch list.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has yet to announce who will be starting at the quarterback position come Sept. 1, but Hurts is entering the program after having spent three seasons at Alabama, where he's won a national championship.

