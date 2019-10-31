OU football: Jalen Hurts named finalist for Senior CLASS Award

After being named as a candidate for both the Maxwell Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award earlier in the week, quarterback Jalen Hurts was announced as one of 10 finalists for the football Senior CLASS Award on Thursday.
1️⃣ of 1️⃣0️⃣ finalists for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award.Vote for Jalen ☑️ https://t.co/cziUKmk4G9https://t.co/gqphvlrlx9 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/RbpYdOvh8d— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 31, 2019
The Senior CLASS Award is presented annually to senior athletes who stand out among others in the areas of community, character, classroom, and competition. 10 athletes, each from a different NCAA sport, are selected every year.
Former West Virginia and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier was the recipient of last year’s football award. This winner of this year’s award will be announced in early January.
