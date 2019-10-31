You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts named finalist for Senior CLASS Award

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26.

After being named as a candidate for both the Maxwell Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award earlier in the week, quarterback Jalen Hurts was announced as one of 10 finalists for the football Senior CLASS Award on Thursday.

The Senior CLASS Award is presented annually to senior athletes who stand out among others in the areas of community, character, classroom, and competition. 10 athletes, each from a different NCAA sport, are selected every year. 

Former West Virginia and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier was the recipient of last year’s football award. This winner of this year’s award will be announced in early January. 

 

