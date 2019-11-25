OU football: Jalen Hurts named finalist for Maxwell, Davey O'Brien Awards

Amid a stellar senior season in which he has led the Sooners to a fifth consecutive Big 12 Championship berth, quarterback Jalen Hurts was tabbed as a finalist for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien Award on Monday.
Finalist for both the @MaxwellFootball and @DaveyOBrien awards.@JalenHurts #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/E5C2fAvuZC— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 25, 2019
The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the best player in college football. Hurts will compete with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young for the prestigious honor.
The Davey O'Brien award is presented each year to the best quarterback in college football. Burrow and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields stand alongside Hurts as the final nominees.
The winners of both awards will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 12 on ESPN.
Hurts has been phenomenal in his lone year at OU, accounting for 4,340 total yards of offense and 47 total touchdowns. He will look to further his candidacy for both awards as the Sooners take on Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX.
