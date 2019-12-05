OU football: Jalen Hurts named finalist for Manning Award

Following his recognition as a member of the All-Big 12 First Team and as the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was named one of 12 finalists for the Manning Award on Thursday.
1️⃣ of 1️⃣2️⃣ finalists for the #ManningAward.https://t.co/hvy6XARJ7i | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/aaIYOkG0W2— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 5, 2019
The Manning Award is presented annually to the best college quarterback in the nation as voted on by the Sugar Bowl committee. The award was established in 2004 with the purpose of honoring the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning.
A Sooner has taken home the award each of the last two years. Baker Mayfield was the recipient of the prestigious honor in 2017, and Kyler Murray followed suit in 2018.
Jalen Hurts will look to run the Oklahoma quarterback streak to three years by bolstering his candidacy as he leads the Sooners in a rematch with No. 7 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.
