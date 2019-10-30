OU football: Jalen Hurts named finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Amid a stellar senior season, quarterback Jalen Hurts was named one of 10 finalists for the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday.
1️⃣ of 1️⃣0️⃣ finalists for the Johnny Unitas @GoldenArmAward.https://t.co/pZoOhd7ktQ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/2EeFpPY13L— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 30, 2019
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding senior or fourth-year quarterback in college football based on their on-field accomplishments, character, educational achievements and leadership qualities.
The graduate transfer has displayed outstanding leadership for the Sooners this season while throwing for 2,469 yards and 21 touchdowns along with 801 yards on the ground and 13 rushing scores.
Former Washington State and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was the recipient of last year’s award. This year’s trophy will be presented to the winner on Dec. 11 in Baltimore, Maryland.
