You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Jalen Hurts named finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Amid a stellar senior season, quarterback Jalen Hurts was named one of 10 finalists for the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding senior or fourth-year quarterback in college football based on their on-field accomplishments, character, educational achievements and leadership qualities.

The graduate transfer has displayed outstanding leadership for the Sooners this season while throwing for 2,469 yards and 21 touchdowns along with 801 yards on the ground and 13 rushing scores.

Former Washington State and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was the recipient of last year’s award. This year’s trophy will be presented to the winner on Dec. 11 in Baltimore, Maryland. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments