OU football: Jalen Hurts named finalist for Davey O’Brien Award

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Jalen Hurts’ candidacy for yet another prestigious honor was made known to the public on Wednesday, as the senior quarterback was named one of 16 semifinalists for the 2019 Davey O’Brien Award. 

The Davey O’Brien Award is the oldest quarterback award in college football and is presented annually to the best college quarterback in the nation. Candidates are selected based on their teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership skills in both athletics and academics.

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray was the winner of last year’s award. Other previous Sooner honorees include Baker Mayfield, who won in 2017, and Jason White, who won in 2003 and 2004. 

This year’s recipient will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12. 

