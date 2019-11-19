OU football: Jalen Hurts named Earl Campbell Award Player of the Week

Following OU’s 34-31 come from behind win over Baylor on Saturday night, Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Earl Campbell Award Player of the Week for week 12.
Week 12 “Player of the Week”: @OU_Football QB Jalen Hurts (Channelview HS). #Sooners pic.twitter.com/oZ8C2Wxnit— Earl Campbell Award (@CampbellAward) November 19, 2019
Hurts threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns and carried the ball 27 times for 114 yards on Saturday, leading the Sooners to the largest comeback victory in program history.
The Alabama transfer previously received two nominations earlier in the season.
Hurts will look to continue building his award-winning resume as the Sooners take on TCU at 7 p.m. CT Saturday at home on FOX.
