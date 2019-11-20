OU football: Jalen Hurts named Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week

Following his performance in OU’s 34-31 comeback win over Baylor on Saturday night, Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week for week 12.
Our final Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week award of 2019 goes to @OU_Football's @JalenHurts!📰: https://t.co/h1ja9QZRRy pic.twitter.com/e25DN9xrQp— Davey O'Brien (@daveyobrien) November 20, 2019
The senior signal caller was the catalyst in the largest come-from-behind win in program history, contributing 411 total yards of offense and four touchdowns.
Hurts is also a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented at season’s end to the best college quarterback in the nation. The winner of the award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12.
The Alabama transfer will look to boost his chances for the nomination as the Sooners take on TCU at 7 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX.
