OU football: Jalen Hurts named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Senior Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning.
In the largest comeback victory in @OU_Football history, the senior QB accounted for 4⃣1⃣1⃣ yards of offense (3⃣0⃣5⃣ after halftime).He was also 3⃣0⃣-for-4⃣2⃣ through the air and had a season-high 4⃣ TDs.Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) is the #Big12FB Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/UgoYYK9MUA— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 18, 2019
Hurts receiving the award comes after No. 10 Oklahoma's 34-31 comeback victory against No. 13 Baylor — which was then undefeated on the season. It's the largest comeback win in program history.
Hurts finished the first half 8-of-14 with 80 passing yards, and the Sooners found themselves down 31-10 going into halftime. He finished the game with 297 passing yards, 114 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the air.
Oklahoma vs. TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Norman.
