OU football: Jalen Hurts named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs onto the field before the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Senior Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning.

Hurts receiving the award comes after No. 10 Oklahoma's 34-31 comeback victory against No. 13 Baylor — which was then undefeated on the season. It's the largest comeback win in program history.

Hurts finished the first half 8-of-14 with 80 passing yards, and the Sooners found themselves down 31-10 going into halftime. He finished the game with 297 passing yards, 114 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the air. 

Oklahoma vs. TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Norman.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

