OU football: Jalen Hurts named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in Oklahoma's 52-14 win over West Virginia Saturday.
On Saturday, he became 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 #Big12FB 𝗤𝗕 to complete at least 9⃣0⃣% of his passes, throw for over 3⃣0⃣0⃣ yards and throw for at least 3⃣ TDs in a league game.@JalenHurts is the #Big12FB Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/yPr00Qcjy9— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 21, 2019
Hurts went 16-for-17, had 316 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also added an additional 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He has 2,779 yards and 30 total touchdowns on the year.
Hurts and the fifth-ranked Sooners will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.