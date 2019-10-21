You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts prepares for a play during the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in Oklahoma's 52-14 win over West Virginia Saturday. 

Hurts went 16-for-17, had 316 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also added an additional 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He has 2,779 yards and 30 total touchdowns on the year. 

Hurts and the fifth-ranked Sooners will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

