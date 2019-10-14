OU football: Jalen Hurts named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Senior Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after the Sooners' 34-27 win over Texas Saturday.
His 1️⃣7⃣ carries for 1⃣3⃣1⃣ yards are:— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 14, 2019
✔️ 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘆𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍 by an @OU_Football QB vs. Texas.
✔️ a #CottonBowl Stadium 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 by a QB.@JalenHurts is the #Big12FB Newcomer of the Week. pic.twitter.com/BUC8IEprOp
The Alabama transfer threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns and an interception against the Longhorns. He also ran for 131 rushing yards, the most from an OU quarterback against Texas.
The No. 5 Sooners' next game will be against West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 19.
