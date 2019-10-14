You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

Senior Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after the Sooners' 34-27 win over Texas Saturday.

The Alabama transfer threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns and an interception against the Longhorns. He also ran for 131 rushing yards, the most from an OU quarterback against Texas.

The No. 5 Sooners' next game will be against West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

