You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Jalen Hurts named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for performance against Texas Tech

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts turns the ball during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance against Texas Tech, the conference announced Monday.

Hurts was spectacular in the Sooners' win over the Red Raiders, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 70 yards and a score.

Oklahoma and Hurts will take on Kansas Saturday at 11 a.m. in Lawrence. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments