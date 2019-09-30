OU football: Jalen Hurts named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for performance against Texas Tech

Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance against Texas Tech, the conference announced Monday.
He became 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 𝗤𝗕 in #Big12FB history to throw for 4⃣1⃣5⃣-plus yards, register 3⃣ passing touchdowns, rush for at least 7⃣0⃣ yards and score a rushing touchdown in a Conference game.@JalenHurts is the #Big12FB Newcomer of the Week. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/dtrdyTUfvq— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 30, 2019
Hurts was spectacular in the Sooners' win over the Red Raiders, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 70 yards and a score.
Oklahoma and Hurts will take on Kansas Saturday at 11 a.m. in Lawrence.
