OU football: Jalen Hurts named Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year

Former OU and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named 2020 Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year on Thursday.
3️⃣ years3️⃣ Sooner QBs3️⃣ Big 12 Male Athletes of the Year@JalenHurts #OUDNA➡️ https://t.co/bHzTB2kpHw pic.twitter.com/GsuERfMdHZ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 28, 2020
Hurts is the third consecutive Sooner quarterback to win the award, walking in the footsteps of Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray following a senior season in which he accounted for 5,149 total yards of offense and 52 total touchdowns.
The Alabama transfer was named Big 12 Quarterback and Offensive Newcomer of the Year in December after guiding the Sooners to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.
Hurts' nomination comes on the heels of former Oklahoma gymnast Maggie Nichols' capture of the conference Female Athlete of the Year award. Nichols and Hurts are the eighth and ninth Sooners to win conference awards in the last eight years.
OU has now swept the Big 12 Athlete of the Year awards for the third time in five years.
