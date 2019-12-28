OU football: Jalen Hurts meets with young fan ahead of Peach Bowl after Dominique Wilkins reaches out

ATLANTA — Jalen Hurts saw the tweets and decided to deliver.
Just hours ahead of the No. 4 Sooners' Peach Bowl matchup against No. 1 LSU, the senior Oklahoma quarterback met with a young fan after former NBA legend Dominique Wilkins reached out to him and the Sooners on Twitter, wanting an opportunity for a young fan to meet one of his favorite players.
Wilkins reached out Dec. 23, and Hurts and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley met with Wilkins and the young fan on game day.
It happened!!! Thank to all and @OU_Football @LincolnRiley @JalenHurts and Joe Castiglione! For making this happen pic.twitter.com/J9V641lLGs— Dominique Wilkins 🏀 🧢 (@DWilkins21) December 28, 2019
The Sooners kick off against LSU at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.
