OU football: Jalen Hurts meets with young fan ahead of Peach Bowl after Dominique Wilkins reaches out

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts walks into Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

ATLANTA — Jalen Hurts saw the tweets and decided to deliver.

Just hours ahead of the No. 4 Sooners' Peach Bowl matchup against No. 1 LSU, the senior Oklahoma quarterback met with a young fan after former NBA legend Dominique Wilkins reached out to him and the Sooners on Twitter, wanting an opportunity for a young fan to meet one of his favorite players.

Wilkins reached out Dec. 23, and Hurts and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley met with Wilkins and the young fan on game day.

The Sooners kick off against LSU at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

