You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Jalen Hurts loses Davey O'Brien Award to LSU's Joe Burrow

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

LSU Joe Burrow won the Davey O'Brien Award for being the nation's best quarterback, beating out senior Jalen Hurts.

This comes as no surprise, as Burrow won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, given to the nation's best player regardless of position, just minutes before the O'Brien announcement.

Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards, 48 touchdowns and has a 93.7 quarterback rating, all of which lead the nation. Hurts on the other has thrown for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Hurts and Burrow will square off soon, as No. 1 LSU takes on No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals at 3 p.m. CT Dec. 28 in Atlanta.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments