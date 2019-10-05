OU football: Jalen Hurts looks human in Sooners’ 45-20 win over Kansas

LAWRENCE — After a 30-minute rain delay, the crimson ponchos that were scattered throughout David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium watched as the team at the bottom of the Big 12 took the lead.
The score would suggest the No. 6 Sooners went to work on the Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) in their 45-20 win Saturday afternoon, but for the first two quarters there was a ballgame that saw struggles from both teams.
For the first time this season, Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) let an opponent score in the first quarter after a 22-yard pass from Jayhawk quarterback Carter Stanley to wide receiver Daylon Charlot put the Sooners down 7-0. The drive came after OU was forced to punt from a slow offensive start to the game. It was 7-7 at the start of the second quarter.
The Sooners slowly found their groove before going into the half up 21-7. With four penalties resulting in 49 penalty yards and a drive that saw the Sooners faced with third and goal from the 50 yard line, OU’s net rushing yards total for the half was just 24.
OU was in scoring range before an unsportsmanlike conduct call and a loss of 25 yards on a play that fell apart put them there. Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts had a net rushing total of two yards before finishing the game with 56 and two touchdowns. He threw for 228 yards and two scores. He threw an interception in the third quarter and came close to throwing two others in the first half.
The second half was a lot smoother, but the penalty struggles still loomed. Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb — who finished with 25 receiving yards and a touchdown — lost a 72-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter from a holding call on the opposite side of the play. Oklahoma had eight penalties on the day that accounted for 89 yards.
Next up for the Sooners is the Red River Rivalry in Dallas, against No. 11 Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12).
Fourth quarter (2:46): Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20: Jayhawks score on a 24-yard touchdown in the air.
Fourth quarter (4:50): Oklahoma 45, Kansas 14: Freshman kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a 32-yard field goal.
Fourth quarter (9:35): Oklahoma 42, Kansas 14: Kansas scores on a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Fourth quarter (10:45): Oklahoma 42, Kansas 7: Rhamondre Stevenson scores in a 61-yard touchdown run.
Third quarter (6:18): Oklahoma 35, Kansas 7: Trey Sermon scores on a 15-yard pass from Jalen Hurts.
Third quarter (10:19): Oklahoma 28, Kansas 7: Jalen Hurts scores on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Second quarter (0:31): Oklahoma 21, Kansas 7: Jalen Hurts passes to CeeDee Lamb for a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (7:51): Oklahoma 14, Kansas 7: Jalen Hurts scores on a 1-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (1:26): Oklahoma 7, Kansas 7: Trey Sermon scores on a 2-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (3:35): Oklahoma 0, Kansas 7: Kansas scores on a 22-yard touchdown pass.
