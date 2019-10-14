OU football: Jalen Hurts, Lincoln Riley discuss behind-the-back play in Red River Showdown

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed that he had a little less ball control than he would've wanted in Oklahoma's 34-27 win over Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
His hands had swelled up earlier in the game, and when a Texas defender caught him in the backfield, Hurts did what he could to make sure he stayed up and finished the play.
Hurts switched hands behind his back, and was able to find more time to find an open CeeDee Lamb to complete an 11-yard pass.
Well Damn lol 😯 https://t.co/EgtPaC1HQI— Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) October 12, 2019
“Early in the game, my hands kind of swelled up, so I wasn’t really able to grip the ball like I wanted to. I wasn’t really able to control the ball like I wanted to. I think honestly I was just trying to reach away from him...just bad, horrible ball security.”
Hurts finished the game with 235 passing yards, 131 rushing yards, four touchdowns and an interception and a fumble. It was one of the most electric plays of the game, but that's not how head coach Lincoln Riley saw it.
Looking on from the sideline, the behind-the-back play was not what Riley wanted at all. Hurts already had an interception and a fumble earlier in the game.
“At the time I wasn’t very happy,” Riley said. “I said some really not nice things about it when that ball was behind him. He rallied. I think it was just kind of instinct and that the (Texas defender) got up on him quick. It probably saved him from fumbling, as weird as it sounds. He ended up making a great play, but it’s not something we want to see a whole lot of in the future.”
