OU football: Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray throw, run to victory, Sooners in the NFL week 14

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

There were 14 former Sooners on the field Sunday during week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

Here are some of the notable performances:

Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown. Hurts also rushed 18 times for 106 yards with one fumble.

Hurts was able to win his first career start, leading the Eagles to a 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 24 of 35 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown. Murray also rushed 13 times for 47 yards with one fumble.

Murray helped his team to a 26-7 win against the New York Giants that also kept the Cardinals in the playoff race.

Other Performances

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had two catches for 46 yards, one rush for 15 yards, and two punt returns for zero yards.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had three catches for 35 yards.

Bengals running back Samaje Perine 10 rushes for 32 yards along with two catches for nine yards.

Lions running back Adrian Peterson had four rushes for seven yards along with one catch for 23 yards.

Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had one tackle, one sack, one tackle for a loss, and one quarterback hit.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had seven tackles.

Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had one catch for 11 yards.

Bengals kicker Austin Seibert went one for one on extra points.

Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore had one tackle.

Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips had one tackle.

Washington punter Tress Way had eight punts for 398 yards with one inside the 20.

49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams helped hold Washington to four sacks.

