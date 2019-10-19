OU football: Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, live Heisman tracker (week 8)

The case for Oklahoma’s third consecutive and eighth overall Heisman Trophy winner rages on.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his stellar play for the Sooners on Saturday, further solidifying his odds at winning college football’s most prestigious award.
Yet, the season is still early and some other big names put up some big numbers, too.
Here’s how Hurts stacks up against the competition in week eight:
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
In arguably his best performance in a Sooner uniform, Hurts threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards and two more scores. Hurts completed 16-of-17 pass attempts, with his lone incompletion coming off of a drop. Hurts also recorded his career best quarterback efficiency rating with a solid 308.5 on the day.
Justin Fields, Ohio State
Fields was prolific in Ohio State's 52-3 victory over Northwestern. The Buckeye quarterback only threw for 194 yards in the contest, but tossed for four touchdowns on 18-of-23 passing in the process. Ohio State takes on Wisconsin next week in a game that will surely have a lot of Big Ten implications.
Trevor Lawrance, Clemson
After throwing two interceptions in the first quarter, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went on to throw for 233 yards and two scores on 20-of-29 pass attempts as the Tigers stomped Louisville, 45-10. Although Lawrence has seemed to fall out of the Heisman race as of late, if Clemson continues to dominate its way through the ACC, he could find himself back in the conversation.
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
In what will probably go down as one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 season, No. 6 Wisconsin fell to unranked Illinois on the road 24-23. Despite the loss, Badger running back still put up huge numbers as he rushed for 132 yards and two scores on 28 carries. With opponents like Ohio State and Iowa still left on Wisconsin’s schedule, Taylor still has plenty of time to boost his Heisman campaign.
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard had another field day despite his team's 45-27 loss to No. 18 Baylor, rushing for 171 yards and two scores on 32 carries. At this point, the only things preventing Hubbard from receiving more Heisman hype is the rest of his team. Oklahoma State still remains a Big 12 dark horse with Hubbard leading the backfield.
Joe Burrow, LSU
The odds-on Heisman favorite balled out once again. The LSU quarterback threw for 327 yards and four scores on 25-of-32 passing in 36-13 blowout win over Mississippi State. With the Tigers squaring off against No. 11 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama in the next few weeks, Burrow is undoubtedly a player to keep your eye on as the season draws to a close.
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
The Crimson Tide QB and preseason Heisman favorite takes on Tennessee tonight at 8 p.m.
This post will be updated throughout the day as college football continues.
