OU football: Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow among 4 Heisman finalists

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy — the award given to the nation's best college football player.
Congratulations to the 2019 Heisman Finalists! pic.twitter.com/X59a6OpbyF— The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 9, 2019
The other finalists are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.
Hurts has accumulated 3,634 passing yards (No. 6 in the nation), 1,255 rushing yards (20th in the nation and second among quarterbacks) and 50 touchdowns — 32 passing and 18 rushing.
Burrow leads the nation in passing touchdowns with 48, while also being ranked No. 2 in both total passing yards (4,715) and passing yards per game (362.70). The Ohio State transfer has also led his team to a 13-0 record and the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Fields has accumulated 3,424 yards of offense — 2,953 passing and 471 rushing — on the season while tallying 50 touchdowns with just one interception. His teammate, Young, has registered 16.5 sacks and 44 total tackles.
The Heisman winner will be announced at 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 14 on ESPN, and the ceremony will take place at the PlayStation Theater in New York City.
Hurts and Burrow will face off Dec. 28, when the No. 4 Sooners take on LSU in the College Football Playoff in Atlanta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.