OU football: Jalen Hurts in bye week, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow live Heisman tracker (week 4)

Senior Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts gets the fourth Saturday of the college football season off, and sits comfortably with 1,253 total yards of offense — 880 yards passing 373 rushing — and 13 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, big names such as Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow and more continue to add to their resume for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.
Here's how Hurts' Heisman contenders are doing in week four:
Joe Burrow, LSU
The senior quarterback put up huge numbers in the Tigers' 66-38 route over Vanderbilt. Burrow tallied 398 yards and six touchdowns before playing his last snap in the fourth quarter.
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 49-7 route over Southern Mississippi.
Justin Fields, Ohio State
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had six touchdowns in a single quarter in the Buckeyes' 76-5 route over Miami (OH) Saturday afternoon. Fields had 223 yards and four touchdowns in the air and 36 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
This post will be updated throughout week four.
