OU football: Jalen Hurts impresses early, Tua Tagovailoa, Jonathan Taylor, Trevor Lawrence Heisman tracker (week 5)

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After a week off, Jalen Hurts is back and better than ever.

The Oklahoma senior quarterback opened Big 12 play with an impressive 55-16 outing against Texas Tech, totaling for four touchdowns and 491 yards. 

Here's how Hurts is stacking up against other Heisman candidates in week five of the college football season:

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Hurts was 17-of-24 for 413 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and also threw his first interception of the season. He ran the ball nine times for 70 yards and a score as well. 

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Through three quarters, Taylor has rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Wisconsin leads 24-3 in the fourth quarter. 

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama 

Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide play Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Lawrence and the Tigers play North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Fields and the Buckeyes play Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Joe Burrow, LSU

Burrow and the Tigers are off this week.

