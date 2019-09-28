OU football: Jalen Hurts impresses early, Tua Tagovailoa, Jonathan Taylor, Trevor Lawrence Heisman tracker (week 5)

After a week off, Jalen Hurts is back and better than ever.
The Oklahoma senior quarterback opened Big 12 play with an impressive 55-16 outing against Texas Tech, totaling for four touchdowns and 491 yards.
Here's how Hurts is stacking up against other Heisman candidates in week five of the college football season:
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Hurts was 17-of-24 for 413 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and also threw his first interception of the season. He ran the ball nine times for 70 yards and a score as well.
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Through three quarters, Taylor has rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Wisconsin leads 24-3 in the fourth quarter.
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide play Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Lawrence and the Tigers play North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Justin Fields, Ohio State
Fields and the Buckeyes play Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Joe Burrow, LSU
Burrow and the Tigers are off this week.
