OU football: Jalen Hurts has second best odds to win Heisman Trophy

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Kansas State Oct. 26 in Manhattan, Kansas.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After OU’s 48-41 upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday, quarterback Jalen Hurts’ Heisman standing remains practically unchanged.

According to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook poll, Hurts still has a 7/4 chance to win the Heisman, good for second place in the voting behind LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow is having a stellar season for the undefeated Tigers, throwing for 2,805 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was given even odds to win the Heisman trophy in the latest poll.

Hurts has been phenomenal in his own right, with 2,469 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, in addition to 810 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.

The Heisman race may very well come down to conference titles, as No. 1 LSU will have to beat No. 2 Alabama to secure an SEC championship game birth. Meanwhile, the No. 10 Sooners will have to win out for the right to play in the Big 12 title game.

Following a bye week, the Tigers will play host to the Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov 9 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Sooners will welcome Iowa State to Norman after a week off with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

