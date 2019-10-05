You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts has average game against Kansas, Joe Burrow, Jonathan Taylor have big days (Heisman tracker)

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

LAWRENCE — Jalen Hurts wasn't at his best Saturday.

The Oklahoma senior quarterback still had a productive day, accounting for four of Oklahoma's touchdowns. 

Here's how his performance stacks up against other Heisman candidates:

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Hurts had the most incompletions of the season, going 16-of-24 with 228 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. 

Joe Burrow, LSU

Burrow went 27-of-38 with 344 yards and five touchdowns through the air Saturday in a 42-6 win over Utah State. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 42 yards and a score. 

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide are on a bye week. 

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Lawrence and the Tigers are on a bye week. 

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor had a big day against Kent State, rushing the ball 19 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 win. 

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

