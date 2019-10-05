OU football: Jalen Hurts has average game against Kansas, Joe Burrow, Jonathan Taylor have big days (Heisman tracker)

LAWRENCE — Jalen Hurts wasn't at his best Saturday.
The Oklahoma senior quarterback still had a productive day, accounting for four of Oklahoma's touchdowns.
Here's how his performance stacks up against other Heisman candidates:
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Hurts had the most incompletions of the season, going 16-of-24 with 228 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Joe Burrow, LSU
Burrow went 27-of-38 with 344 yards and five touchdowns through the air Saturday in a 42-6 win over Utah State. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 42 yards and a score.
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide are on a bye week.
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Lawrence and the Tigers are on a bye week.
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Taylor had a big day against Kent State, rushing the ball 19 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.