OU football: Jalen Hurts gifted helmet representing both Sooners, Alabama ahead of Reese's Senior Bowl

Correction: This article originally stated that Jalen Hurts would wear the helmet for the Reece's Senior Bowl. This was incorrect, in that he only received the helmet as a gift. Hurts will wear an Oklahoma helmet for the game.
Ahead the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 25, Jalen Hurts got to represent both the Sooners and Alabama in a special way: With a helmet that has both his Crimson No. 2 and the Sooners logo, a gift given to him ahead of the match.
Hurts will wear an OU helmet for the Senior Bowl.
Pretty cool moment here at the Senior Bowl: Jalen Hurts will wear a helmet representing both #Alabama and #Oklahoma during Saturday’s game. pic.twitter.com/L9iFSiPU0L— William McFadden (@willmcfadden) January 21, 2020
Hurts's career is unique, in that he has had decorated careers at both schools. He's a national champion and a three-time SEC champion at Alabama, and finished his college career at OU, where he was a Heisman finalist and a Big 12 champion. He's won an Iron Bowl and a Red River Showdown.
At Alabama, he racked up 5,626 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns. In his lone season at OU, he garnered 3,841 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Kickoff for the Reese's Senior Bowl will be at 1:30 p.m. CT. The broadcast will be on NFL Network, with the game being played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
