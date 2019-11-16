OU football: Jalen Hurts finds redemption, leads furious comeback to help Sooners beat Baylor

WACO, Texas — Jalen Hurts found himself surrounded in a sea of crimson and cream, fans grabbing his cream jersey as a rare ear-to-ear smile appeared on his face.
Kenneth Murray danced to his left, Parnell Motley yelled on his right, and Sooner Nation — those in attendance and those not — celebrated all around.
Hurts and No. 10 Oklahoma had just pulled off the biggest comeback in school history after being down 28-3, beating No. 13 Baylor 34-31.
"I put us in a horrible situation, and we found a way to come back. I love it," Hurts said in his on-field postgame interview. "You're remembered for what you do in November."
Welcome to Sooner lore, Jalen Hurts.
"Every time we've got an opportunity to touch the field, we've got an opportunity do something special," Hurts said. "Talk about the perseverance of this team — I can't say it enough, about how we responded to adversity."
It was only two quarters earlier that fans and media questioned if Hurts should start the second half for Oklahoma.
With the Sooners trailing 31-10 at halftime, Hurts having two costly turnovers and OU's offense struggling to find its groove with 157 total yards, many wondered if it was time for Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler to have a chance. Not Lincoln Riley.
"He hung in there. He made one bad decision in the throw game, and then obviously the two fumbles," Riley said. "Other than that, the guy played pretty clean ball. He settled in. I thought he handled a lot of our adjustments well — we made a lot of adjustments in this game. I thought he handled those adjustments as good as he has all year."
And when Hurts fumbled in the end zone in the third quarter to cut the game to one score? Riley's confidence in his quarterback never wavered.
"He was disappointed, but then he was over it quickly," Riley said. "That’s one thing I know about him. I don’t have to go do a Dr. Phil session with him. I told him I think we are moving it well to this point and to hold on to the damn ball, and we’ll score every drive.”
It was a tale of two halves for Hurts.
In the first, he was 8-of-14 with 80 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while rushing 12 times for 26 yards and a fumble. In the second half, he was 22-of-28 with 217 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 15 times for 88 yards, a touchdown and a fumble.
Hurts, though he played maybe the worst half of his life to start the game, found redemption when he and his team needed it most. He trusted in his young receivers, throwing to freshmen Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease Jr. and Austin Stogner when it mattered most.
He believed in himself, and, more importantly, his teammates believed in him when it counted most.
"I'm virtually the new guy around here, one of the newest members to the OU family, Boomer Sooner, all that," Hurts said. "These are the same guys that trusted me, voted me as captain, basically said, 'We're going to follow Jalen.' That means more than you know ... Tonight, they're out there battling and their leader made some mistakes, and we all found ways to overcome it."
Hurts couldn't watch as his season hung in the balance.
Gabe Brkic lined up to make the eventual game-winning field goal, and Hurts stood with his back turned from the field. He gazed into the crowd, knowing he'd done all he could.
And it was enough.
It was enough to not only salvage Oklahoma's season, which still has TCU and Oklahoma State remaining in the regular season, but also buoy his own career. It was the exact reason he came to OU and simultaneously the same reason OU welcomed him with open arms.
After the game, as Hurts ran to the end zone, Riley stopped him, wrapping his arms around his quarterback for a bear hug. It was a hug of jubilation and redemption.
"You talk about me being the new guy, me being placed on a whole different team — a team that I prepared for last year in a bowl game," Hurts said. "Talk about not knowing the identity of what we are, and I think we are a football team that, when we have the right focus, the right energy and enthusiasm all throughout the organization, I think (we're) pretty good, pretty good.
"That's a testament to the hard work, the belief we had in each other, and the will of not being denied."
