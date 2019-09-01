OU football: Jalen Hurts dominates, defense shows flashes — 3 takeaways from Sooners' 49-31 victory over Houston

No. 4 Oklahoma started its 2019 season with an impressive 49-31 win over Houston Sunday night.
The victory showed Sooner fans some of what they may be able to expect going forward in the 2019 season. Here are three takeaways from the game:
Jalen Hurts is ready to fill Kyler Murray's and Baker Mayfield's shoes
Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was one of the most widely talked about story lines in all of college football this offseason.
Hurts transferred to Oklahoma in January, and after having two consecutive Heisman Trophy winners at quarterback in Norman, expectations were high for Hurts.
It didn't take long for Hurts to show that he's fully equipped to carry the offense like Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray did in years past. The 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year showed his ability to be able to both throw and run at a high level.
He finished the game throwing 332 yards and three touchdowns, along with 176 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Alex Grinch may be able to turn around defense
Outside of Hurts, the other most notable addition to the Sooners was defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Grinch, who came to Norman from Ohio State, has been charged with the task of rebuilding one of the nation's worst defenses from a year ago. Throughout the entire offseason, Grinch has preached a defensive style that is predicated on playing with high-level speed and a mentality of forcing turnovers.
It appeared that Grinch seems well on his way to being able to return Oklahoma to its former defensive glory. To start the game, the Sooners forced Houston to consecutive three and outs, and the Cougars weren't able to get any points on the board until late in the second quarter.
Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray seemed to be the biggest beneficiary of Grinch's new scheme. The Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year racked up 13 total tackles.
The Sooners didn't achieve Grinch's goal of forcing two turnovers per game, but there were clear improvements to the 2018 squad.
Still many question marks in special teams
Among the many players that Oklahoma lost to the NFL Draft, the one that seems to hurt the most is kicker Austin Seibert.
Seibert was one of the Sooners most reliable players from 2015-2018, nailing 79.7 percent of field goals, 98.4 percent of extra point and handled punting and kickoff duties.
In 2019, it appears that Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is splitting special teams duties with Gabe Brkic handling kickoffs and Calum Sutherland handling field goals. Brkic didn't kick touchbacks with the same frequency as Seibert often did, and Sutherland went seven-for-seven on extra points, but struggled with regular field goals, going 0-of-2. He missed shots from 49 and 36.
After an overall impressive game from Riley's squad, special teams will be the biggest concern going forward for the 2019 season.
