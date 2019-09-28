You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts does post-game workout after Sooners win over Texas Tech

Jalen and Lincoln

OU Head coach Lincoln Riley watched senior quarterback Jalen Hurts warm up before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Grind never stops.

Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was back in the weight room following the Sooners' 55-16 win over the Red Raiders.

This isn't the first time Hurts has done this. He did the same thing after beating South Dakota in week two. 

Hurts was once again spectacular for Oklahoma Saturday, totaling for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the win. 

