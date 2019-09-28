OU football: Jalen Hurts does post-game workout after Sooners win over Texas Tech

Grind never stops.
Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was back in the weight room following the Sooners' 55-16 win over the Red Raiders.
Jalen Hurts back in the weight room after the game. pic.twitter.com/Jrks5TVTwl— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 28, 2019
This isn't the first time Hurts has done this. He did the same thing after beating South Dakota in week two.
From Bennie Wylie’s Instagram:— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 8, 2019
Jalen Hurts going through a workout after the game. Dude doesn’t stop. pic.twitter.com/PGPyUOdSf3
Hurts was once again spectacular for Oklahoma Saturday, totaling for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.