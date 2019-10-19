OU football: Jalen Hurts details journey from Alabama to Oklahoma in ESPN interview

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts sat down for an interview with ESPN's Tom Rinaldi to discuss his transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma after a roller coaster career.
The Houston native is in the midst of a Heisman-caliber season, with 2,388 total yards and 25 touchdowns through six games.
"It's unprecedented and unique," Hurts told Rinaldi on the nature of his transfer. "I think the rarity of me being able to play and start for two prestigious universities that are historically two of the best in the country, how I handled the adversity that was put in front of me.
"It's like a movie."
Hurts also talked about working out after games, expectations for Oklahoma and more. The full four-minute interview can be watched here.
Tom Rinaldi interviews Jalen Hurts about his journey from Alabama to Oklahoma.— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 19, 2019
"I definitely appreciate every moment I have to play this game. Every opportunity I have because I know it could be taken away any moment."#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/qigpdWlsvF
