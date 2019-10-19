You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Jalen Hurts details journey from Alabama to Oklahoma in ESPN interview

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after a touchdown during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts sat down for an interview with ESPN's Tom Rinaldi to discuss his transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma after a roller coaster career.

The Houston native is in the midst of a Heisman-caliber season, with 2,388 total yards and 25 touchdowns through six games.

"It's unprecedented and unique," Hurts told Rinaldi on the nature of his transfer. "I think the rarity of me being able to play and start for two prestigious universities that are historically two of the best in the country, how I handled the adversity that was put in front of me.

"It's like a movie." 

Hurts also talked about working out after games, expectations for Oklahoma and more. The full four-minute interview can be watched here.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments