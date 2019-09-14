OU football: Jalen Hurts continues Heisman campaign, defense shows improvement — 3 takeaways from Sooners' win over UCLA

PASADENA, California — No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) continued its winning ways Saturday night, beating UCLA (0-3) 48-14 on the road.
Here's three takeaways from the game:
Jalen Hurts continues Heisman campaign
The senior quarterback once again showed why he's considered one of the top Heisman candidates in the country. In the first half, he became the first Sooner since Jamelle Holieway to throw for over 200 yards and rush for over 100 yards.
He finished the day going 15-of-20 for 289 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while rushing 14 times for 150 yards and a score. He looks to stay in the Heisman race with that type of performance.
Defense shows improvement
Oklahoma's defense once again looked to take a step in the right direction Saturday, holding UCLA's offense to 311 total yards and just 14 points. Junior corner Tre Brown came up with the team's first turnover, intercepting a pass in the third quarter. Sophomore linebacker Ryan Jones came up with the other in the fourth with an interception of his own.
Freshman corner Jaden Davis also looked especially good, leading the team in tackles with six.
Charleston Rambo has breakout game
The sophomore wide receiver had a career game for the Sooners against UCLA, catching five passes for 116 yards and two scores.
Coming into the season, Rambo was expected to be a big playmaker for the Sooners. And so far he has been, scoring four touchdowns in three games.
