OU football: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb shine, Brendan Radley-Hiles picks up two turnovers — 3 takeaways from Sooners victory over South Dakota

No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) beat South Dakota in dominating fashion, 70-14, Saturday evening in Norman.
Graduate quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered another Heisman-caliber performance and the Sooners dominated both sides of the ball, but there are still some clear improvements to be made.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Jalen Hurts-to-CeeDee Lamb connection proves to be elite
Hurts has played two poor defenses in his two games as a Sooner, so it's important to not overreact and start saying he's a lock to be the team's third consecutive Heisman Trophy winner. But one can't deny how impressive he's been both passing and running the ball.
Hurts' night was done early in the third quarter, but his numbers leap off the stat sheet. He was 14-for-18 for 259 yards and three touchdowns, adding 47 yards on the ground.
Perhaps the most encouraging part of Hurts' game for Lincoln Riley was his connection with junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The preseason AP Second Team All-American caught six passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.
It's looking like the Hurts-to-Lamb connection has the potential to be among college football's best in 2019.
Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles helps force two turnovers
First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has preached that his goal is to force two turnovers every game. In the Sooners' 49-31 win over Houston on Sunday, they didn't reach that goal.
Sophomore defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles helped will the defense to reach that goal Saturday. He recovered a fumble forced by senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore in the second quarter, and returned an interception for a touchdown in the third.
The former five-star recruit had high expectations for his 2018 freshman campaign and didn't live up to them. But if he builds on his performance against the Coyotes, he should prove to be the elite defensive back the Sooners have needed in recent years.
Offensive line struggles concerning going forward
Former Sooner quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray had the luxury of playing behind elite offensive lines in their Heisman campaigns, but Hurts has to play behind a weaker line.
With just redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey returning from last year's offensive line, there were question as to how good the unit would be in 2019. While the line performed well in the season opener, its performance against South Dakota showed an immense amount of room for improvement.
The line struggled to keep Hurts protected at times, giving up back-to-back sacks at one point in the second quarter. The Coyotes got more penetration than expected from an FCS opponent, and the Sooners will need to improve if they intend on competing for a College Football Playoff spot.
