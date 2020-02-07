You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb, Neville Gallimore, Kenneth Murray invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts high-fives junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the game against TCU Nov. 23, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, redshirt senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and junior linebacker Kenneth Murray were all invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The combine will be held from Feb. 23 through Mar. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the invitees will have the opportunity to work out in front of all 32 NFL teams ahead of April's draft.

Lamb, Gallimore and Murray are all expected to go in either the first or second round, while most mock drafts have Hurts being selected in later rounds.

In 2019, Lamb was the Sooners' top receiving target and hauled in 62 reception for 14 touchdowns, en route to being named the runner up for the Bilietnikoff Award. 

Hurts finished with 9,477 total career yards, 80 total touchdowns and was named the runner up for the Heisman Trophy. 

Murray and Gallimore were two crucial parts in helping the Sooners' improve from one of the nation's worst defenses to one of the better units in the Big 12. Murray finished with 102 total tackles and Gallimore tallied 30. 

