OU football: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb named semifinalists for Earl Campbell Award

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Amid what many consider stellar statistical seasons, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were named semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Thursday. The award is presented annually to the best offensive player in Division I football with a Texas connection.

Hurts has made his case for the nomination, accounting for 4,022 total yards of offense and 43 total touchdowns on the season. 

Lamb has also placed himself in the conversation, racking up 983 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns this year.

Former Sooner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the recipient of last year’s award and then-quarterback Baker Mayfield was the recipient in 2017. This year’s trophy will be presented to the winner as part of a celebratory banquet on Jan. 15 in Tyler, Texas.  

