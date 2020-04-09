OU football: Jalen Hurts, Ceedee Lamb, Kenneth Murray, Neville Gallimore to participate virtually in 2020 NFL Draft

After the NFL announced the league 2020 draft will be held "fully virtual" on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed on Thursday night that four former Sooners will be participating in the draft virtually.
Fifty-eight prospects are confirmed to participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/qPGsp5uHDH— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2020
Quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Kenneth Murray and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore are among 58 total NFL prospects who will be virtually attending the draft on April 23. It is still unknown how exactly the prospects will participate.
During his lone season with the Sooners, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also led Oklahoma to its fifth consecutive Big 12 championship and its third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Lamb, who ranks as the second-best receiver on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest big board, compiled 3,292 receiving yards and 32 receiving touchdowns in his three seasons at Oklahoma. In 2019, Lamb finished with 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns on 62 receptions.
After starting at linebacker as a true freshman in 2017, Murray concluded his Sooner career with 335 total tackles and 9.5 sacks. His sack numbers rank as the eighth-most by an individual linebacker in OU history.
Before stunning scouts with 4.79 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL combine, Gallimore wrapped up his four-year OU career with 148 tackles and 9.0 sacks. In 2019, he was a first-team All-Big 12 by media and started all 14 games.
The NFL Draft is set for a 7 p.m. CT start on April 23 will conclude on April 25.
