OU football: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb among 4 Sooners named to All-Big 12 First Team

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, junior linebacker Kenneth Murray and redshirt sophomore Creed Humphrey were selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, the conference announced Wednesday afternoon.
All-Big 12 First Team1️⃣ @JalenHurts 2️⃣ @_CeeDeeThree 9️⃣ @Kmurrayy_9 5️⃣6️⃣ @creed_humphrey https://t.co/a3l6odJ4tg | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/pVmZPwjVKj— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 4, 2019
In his lone year with Oklahoma, Hurts set career highs in passing yards with 3,347, rushing yards with 1,217 and total touchdowns with 49. His 202.30 passing efficiency ranks third nationally.
Lamb has been the focal point of the Sooner offense for much of the season, hauling in 50 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. His yardage and touchdown statistics rank second and first in the conference, respectively.
Murray has tallied 85 tackles and three sacks, while contributing to a drastically improved OU defense that ranks No. 21 in total defense in the country. Humphrey is leading an offensive line that is still in the Joe Moore Award conversation.
The No. 6 Sooners kick off against No. 7 Baylor for a rematch in the Big 12 Championship at 11 a.m. CT Saturday.
