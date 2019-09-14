You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts breaks school record with 200 passing yards, 100 rushing yards in first half

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts walks into the stadium before the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

PASADENA, California — Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts is getting it done with his arm and his legs.

The transfer quarterback threw for over 200 yards and 100 yards in the first half of the No. 5 Sooners' match against UCLA (0-2). He's the first ever Sooner to do so.

Hurts has 206 passing yards and 141 rushing yards so far, and even ran 99 yards in the first drive of the game, becoming the first Big 12 quarterback to do so since Vince Young in 2005.

Oklahoma is up 34-7 at halftime.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

