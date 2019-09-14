OU football: Jalen Hurts breaks school record with 200 passing yards, 100 rushing yards in first half

PASADENA, California — Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts is getting it done with his arm and his legs.
The transfer quarterback threw for over 200 yards and 100 yards in the first half of the No. 5 Sooners' match against UCLA (0-2). He's the first ever Sooner to do so.
Jalen Hurts is first #OU Sooner to ever pass for 200 and rush for 100 in first half. Quite a show he’s putting on.. @FOXSports— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 15, 2019
Hurts has 206 passing yards and 141 rushing yards so far, and even ran 99 yards in the first drive of the game, becoming the first Big 12 quarterback to do so since Vince Young in 2005.
Oklahoma is up 34-7 at halftime.
