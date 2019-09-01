OU football: Jalen Hurts breaks Baker Mayfield's record for total yards in Sooner debut

It hasn't taken Jalen Hurts long to put his name in Oklahoma's record books.
Hurts broke the Oklahoma record for most yards in a debut game with 493 against Houston Sunday night, and it only took him three quarters. The record of 396 was previously held by Baker Mayfield.
Still one quarter to go and @JalenHurts has obliterated the record for total offense (493 yards) by a player making his OU debut (@bakermayfield held record of 396 yards vs. Akron in 2015). Oh...also has 6 total TDs. 42-17 #Sooners— Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) September 2, 2019
Through three quarters of action, Hurts has tallied 493 yards, 161 on the ground and 332 in the air. Along with the immense amount of yardage, Hurts has also put the ball in the end zone six total times.
Hurts transferred from Alabama in January. In Tuscaloosa, Hurts went 26-2 as a starter, won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and reached three College Football Playoffs.
