OU football: Jalen Hurts becomes third quarterback with 3,000 pass yards, 1,000 rushing yards in first 11 games of season

During the first half of the TCU game, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts became the third quarterback in major college football history to tally 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the first 11 games of a season.
Jalen Hurts is now the 3rd player in major college football history with 3,000 Pass yds and 1,000 Rush yds in the first 11 games of a season, joining Lamar Jackson & Johnny Manziel.Jackson (2016) and Manziel (2012) would go on to win the Heisman Trophy. pic.twitter.com/OF2LSf7A2K— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 24, 2019
Hurts is in elite company, as the only other players to reach this mark are Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel in 2012 and Louisville's Lamar Jackson in 2016. Both Manziel and Jackson went on to win the Heisman Trophy in those seasons.
In his first and only season in Norman, Hurts has led the Sooners to a 9-1 record and are ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.