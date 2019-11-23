You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts becomes third quarterback with 3,000 pass yards, 1,000 rushing yards in first 11 games of season

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

During the first half of the TCU game, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts became the third quarterback in major college football history to tally 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the first 11 games of a season.

Hurts is in elite company, as the only other players to reach this mark are Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel in 2012 and Louisville's Lamar Jackson in 2016. Both Manziel and Jackson went on to win the Heisman Trophy in those seasons. 

In his first and only season in Norman, Hurts has led the Sooners to a 9-1 record and are ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

