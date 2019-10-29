You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb named semifinalists for Maxwell Award

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts and Ceedee Lamb

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrate during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

The Maxwell Football Club announced the 20 semifinalists for the 2019 Maxwell Award on Tuesday, with senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb both in the running for the prestigious accolade.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the best player in College Football as voted on by a panel consisting of sportscasters, sports writers, NCAA head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club.

Hurts has made a case for why he should receive this year’s award, with 2,469 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. The Alabama transfer has also garnered 810 rushing yards and 13 rushing scores this season.

Lamb has also proved himself worthy of the nomination, with 816 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns thus far in 2019. 

Both will look to improve their resumes with four regular season games remaining, and a fifth straight Big 12 Championship in their sights.

The winner of the Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12. 

